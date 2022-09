The Boil Water Notice for the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply Scheme has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was issued on September 5th as a precaution due to elevated turbidity in the water supply, which was interfering with the disinfection process.

Following receipt of remedial measures and a consultation with the HSE, the notice has now been lifted.

All consumers on the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply Scheme can now resume normal use of the water supply.