Ireland’s Forgotten Families to feature Tipp family

A Tipperary family are set to appear on the documentary ‘Ireland’s Forgotten Families’ this evening.

The programme focuses on families who are caring for a child with a life limiting condition and the financial challenges it poses.

The documentary is the brainchild of Brendan and Terry Ring who run Cliona’s Foundation, which has supported over 1,000 families nationally, with 49 families in Tipperary supported by Cliona’s over the years.

Michael and Michelle Russell are from Carrick-on-Suir and will feature on the programme along with their triplets.

Their story show the lengths they went to during their son Cillian’s illness, sometimes sleeping in their car due to long hospital stays.

CEO of Cliona’s Brendan says he is very grateful that the Russell family shared their story and hopes that it will see more people accept help from charities if they need it.

Brendan says that after losing their own daughter at the age of 15, Cliona, they decided to set up the foundation because they can empathise with each of the 4,000 families that have sought their help to date.

He is hopeful that this documentary will raise more awareness and increase the support for the charity and allow them to continue this work:

“Could they help us to create more funding that we can help these families and continue to do it.”

“There are a lot of people of a high net wealth that may say I’m going to put my hand in my pocket and help a family, God forbid it’s not mine, through the foundation. There are a lot of businesses, corporates…”

“It’s Limerick, it’s Tipperary… It’s every county”

Ireland’s Forgotten Families airs tonight on Virgin Media Three at 9pm.