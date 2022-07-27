Injury unit at Nenagh hospital to re-open tomorrow

The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital is set to re-open tomorrow morning.

It was announced yesterday that the unit would close due to the continued impact on staffing arising from unexpected leave.

The unit will be operating as normal from 8am-8pm.

People who need treatment for minor injuries today should attend the Injury Units at St John’s Hospital, Limerick, or Ennis Hospital, instead of the emergency department at UHL.

The UL Hospitals Group have apologised to any patient who was inconvenienced by the closure