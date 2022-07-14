Increase in Covid cases leads to restriction at Nenagh Hospital

Visiting restrictions have been put in place at Nenagh Hospital.

The decision was made due to the increased level of COVID within the hospital and community.

The restrictions cover inpatient wards with exceptions only for people assisting confused patients, or visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life.

In both scenarios this will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The situation is being monitored daily and the hospital management hopes to reintroduce visiting to relatives of inpatients as soon as it is safe to do so.