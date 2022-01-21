Impact of Covid on healthcare staffing levels easing

The number of healthcare workers in the midwest who are absent for Covid-19 reasons is continuing to fall.

Yesterday there were 272 staff out for such reasons in the UL Hospitals Group, which includes UHL and Nenagh Hospital, constituting about five percent of the total workforce of just under 5,000.

That compares to a nine percent absence rate the previous Thursday, the day before new close contact rules were introduced.

Covid-19 related absences include positive cases, symptomatic staff and those who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.