HSE working with TUH toward provision of neurology services

The HSE is working with Tipperary University Hospital for the provision of neurology services.

Taoiseach Michael Martin said that he acknowledges the need for these services at the hospital and it is actively working to secure this.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier this week he said he was confident this would make a significant improvement to the care patients with neurological issues receive.

The Taoiseach also spoke about an application for some shared services between TUH and CUH:

” The application that has been made in terms of a shared appointment between CUH and Tipperary plus an CNM, two clinical nurse specialists is being actively examined.”