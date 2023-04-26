HSE to take over core funding of South Tipp Hospice Movement

The HSE and South Tipperary Hospice Movement (STHM) have announced their new partnership.

This move will see the body take over the core funding responsibilities for the local hospice including payment of the 6 staff members.

There will also be increased governance and structures implemented, with STHM spokesperson Ann Guida saying this all means the service’s future is now secured.

She told Tipp FM that they are delighted with the move as it will facilitate growth and expansion.

“We hope to enhance the service that they are getting as I say the nurses are safe and the nurses will be there and will continue to do what they are doing. So, how we see our role now is we can support them by putting in services that the people may want or need, whether that be complementary therapies, some people beds special hospital beds, transport is one of the things – our manger is very forward thinking and she has already made inroads.”

Ann also assured the public that they will see no difference in the provision of care.

“People won’t see any change really the nurses are staying in the hospice office, it is literally the funding as in their wages, so that they are safe, the service is safe. Financially, a few years down the line, potentially we could be in trouble now we have been so lucky in South Tipp with the South Tipp supporters and the fundraisers but nevertheless the service now costs €800,000 a year. Financially we are in a good position now, a few years down the line it could be different.”