HSE to purchase Mt Carmel in Roscrea

There’s some very positive news for Roscrea this morning with confirmation that it is now officially included for substantial investment in the HSE’s National Development Plan.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says the plan will see the Mt Carmel site and facilities purchased this year while the Dean Maxwell unit will be refurbished and repurposed as part of an overall service plan for the Roscrea area.

The Independent Deputy says ultimately it will mean that elderly people in the town and its environs will have long term care available locally.

“Key to the long term continuation of elderly care in Roscrea is the purchase by the HSE of the Mt Carmel complex which includes the current nursing home and adjacent buildings. The convent will be vacated to provide for the provision of additional accommodation.

“The entire facility will become a community care centre under the direction of the HSE. Staff currently working at Mt Carmel will come under the auspices of the HSE.”