HSE to provide home care for terminally ill local child

A care package will be put in place to allow a 7 year old local boy be cared for at home as he reaches end stage of terminal cancer.

Deputy Michael Lowry raised the issue in the Dáil last evening of Danny who has been battling Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma for almost 2½ years.

He has been in Crumlin Children’s Hospital under the care of the Palliative Care Team since February.

His parents had asked that Danny be allowed spend his last days at home with his family – however the HSE said a paediatric palliative care service was not available in South Tipp or the South East area.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Michael Lowry said there has been a breakthrough this morning.

“This morning I was contacted by the Assistant National Director of Primary Care Service who confirmed to me that everything would be done to assist and support Danny and that a package will now be put in place and that he will be brought home. Everything that he needs will be provided for.

“Danny hadn’t a good day yesterday but he’s a little warrior and he recovered. I was speaking to his mother this morning and she said he’s good in the sense that he’s bright and alert and anxious to get home.”

Deputy Lowry said the response to the case has been amazing.

“Last night my emails and my phone lit up with people from all over the country – trained qualified nurses – offering their support.

“I had a phone call yesterday evening from the nursing staff in the Paediatric Unit in Tipperary University Hospital saying that they would time off – they would take holiday time – and they would do a rota and bring the little lad home and look after him in his home.

“The gestures that we’ve had over the last twelve hours have been absolutely amazing from Tipperary and indeed from all over the country.”