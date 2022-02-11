HSE to outline plans for Dean Maxwell Unit

The future of the Dean Maxwell Unit in Roscrea should become a little clearer next week.

The HSE plans to discontinue long term residential care at the centre in favour of a new facility in Nenagh.

However locals in Roscrea have been fighting this move.

Deputy Michael Lowry says Minister with Responsibility for Older People Mary Butler has agreed to an online meeting for next Monday morning.

“Minister Butler and the HSE have invited a combination of Oireachtas and local Councillors to meet with her.

“At this meeting on Monday morning the HSE will set out its options for the future of Dean Maxwell.

“We will then consider the proposals in consultation with Roscrea Community Development Council and give a considered response in due course.”