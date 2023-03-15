HSE hold discussions on purchase of Roscrea Nursing Home

An in-depth feasibility is to commence shortly into the potential acquisition of Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Roscrea.

HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare is to engage with the relevant stakeholders over the coming months.

It had been feared that the HSE’s plans for the Dean Maxwell unit in the town would result in a major downgrading of services for older people.

However Minister for Older People Mary Butler has confirmed that the HSE is looking to purchase the voluntary run and owned Mount Carmel Nursing Home in the town.

The HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare has issued a statement saying they welcome all support for the development of Residential Older Person Services in Roscrea.

Following on from an initial assessment, the HSE has given approval for an in-depth feasibility study regarding the potential acquisition of Mount Carmel. This detailed process, which will commence shortly, will involve HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the HSE National Office for Community Operations and the HSE Capital and Estates Division.

As part of this process, Mid-West Community Healthcare will engage with relevant stakeholders over the coming months. Preliminary discussions have been held between the HSE and representatives for the owners of Mount Carmel.

The Mount Carmel site will be considered in the context of a multi-location solution for future service delivery in the Roscrea area. This would include the continued delivery of care from the Dean Maxwell Unit as well as examining the potential for the development of services at the Cré House site when it becomes vacant by 2024.

Older Persons Services in the North Tipperary area will also be enhanced later this year with the opening of the new state-of-the-art 50-bed Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh.