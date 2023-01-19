HSE and HIQA called on to explain closure of Carrick hospital

A call has been made for the HSE and HIQA to appear before an Oireachtas Committee to explain the reasoning behind closing St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

Susan Mullins and Barry Torpey of the Save St Brigid’s group addressed before the Joint Committee on Public Petitions in Leinster House this afternoon.

Much-needed respite, convalescence and hospice services for people in Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny was discontinued in 2020.

Committee member Senator Gerard Craughwell was of the view that questions needed to be answered by those behind the decision.

“I really do think that we need to have HIQA in here and the HSE. We need to find out what the decision was that ultimately led to the closure.

“It strikes me Covid came along and it provided the ideal vehicle to ship everybody out and as soon as the Covid thing passed then close it down.

“I think you deserve more than what you’re getting – at least you deserve some straight answers and if there’s a cost factor involved then lets hear what the cost factor is and see how we might meet that.”