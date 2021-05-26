HSE cyber attack continues to impact on local services

People with scheduled outpatient appointments in the mid-west are being reminded that they shouldn’t attend the hospital unless contacted directly.

UL Hospitals Group has issued an update on its six sites, saying that paediatric outpatient appointments are also cancelled until further notice.

All elective inpatient and day case procedures have also been cancelled, except for time-critical cases.

Those who do have appointments are being urged to bring with them any hospital documentation which has their healthcare record numbers.