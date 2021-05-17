HSE cyber-attack continues to impact on health services

There is significant disruption at South Tipp General Hospital this week due to the HSE cyber-attack.

Outpatient clinic appointments, with some exceptions, have been cancelled this week as well as all routine x-rays, MRIs, elective surgery and more.

Unrelated to the cyber-attack, there is going to be some juggling of appointments during the week for Covid vaccinations.

A small number of people in Carrick on Suir and surrounding area may get appointments over coming days sending them to Waterford instead of Clonmel.

This is in order to make sure all in the 50-59 age group get their vaccine in the coming days.

The majority of outpatient appointments and elective procedures are going ahead today at UL Hospitals Group facilities, including UHL and Nenagh Hospital.

Nenagh Dr Pat Harrold says blood test work has also been disrupted in GP clinics.

“We can’t do any routine blood tests – the only ones we can do are life & death basically.”

“Now if you’re doing blood tests for something like your six month thyroid check up or something like that run it by your GP – they might need to put it off for a week or so. We’re doing hardly any blood tests really.”

“We can’t really refer on for x-rays and things like that.”