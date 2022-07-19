HSE chief to visit UHL today

HSE CEO Paul Reid is visiting health services in the Mid-West region today and tomorrow.

It’s part of a series of visits to services around the country to thank staff for their work throughout Covid, starting with University Hospital Limerick today.

At UHL he will see specific services designed to reduce Emergency Department waiting times and avoid hospital admission for patients.

Mr Reid will hear details of initiatives by the hospital’s patient flow team to deal with the ongoing high demand for hospital services.

Other services on the schedule include St Camillus’ Hospital where a new 75-bed unit will open in 2023.

Then on Wednesday Paul Reid will visit specialist services in Ennis to complete his visit to the region.