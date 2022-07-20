HSE chief says recruiting a major issue in tackling UHL problems

There needs to be extended and strengthened capacity at Nenagh Hospital.

That’s according to CEO of the HSE Paul Reid who has been visiting the region this week. He says that upgrading either Nenagh or Ennis to a Model 3 facility is not the answer to issues of overcrowding.

He says there is a specific focus being put on UHL at the moment, with his intention being to publish the report from the taskforce at the hospital in the coming weeks and then work to better resource all local facilities.

Mr. Reid feels that a multi-annual approach is needed and the solution to the crisis at UHL is not easy to solve.

“It is obvious that we need to strengthen the capacity of Ennis and Nenagh as well because they are dealing with increased presentations. In a way that’s a good thing because people are using those Minor Injury Units much better and they are an excellent facility.

“But we do need to support the resourcing that goes in there. It’s not easy to resource and recruit – there is a worldwide demand on for healthcare staff.

“We do see a solution being to enhance the capacity in the Minor Injury Units as well.”