HSE accused of not being honest about the future of the Dean Maxwell Unit in Roscrea

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says he was misled about the future of the Dean Maxwell Unit in Roscrea.

A letter from the Health Minister’s private secretary to the Roscrea Community Development Council says the unit will not meet HIQA standards from January 1st.

This will mean an end to long-term care at the facility which will result in patients relocating to a new 50 bed unit in Nenagh which was approved in 2016.

Deputy Lowry says the Dean Maxwell is being sacrificed to make the Nenagh facility viable.

“At that time we were told that there was going to be no change to Dean Maxwell, that it would continue.”

“Public representatives and I in particular questioned the HSE about the future of Dean Maxwell. I was fed incomplete information and I was certainly misled.”

“For three years the HSE held meetings with local committees and public representatives but what was happening was the HSE held out from telling the truth.”

“They ducked the truth, they dodged the truth and they dived for cover.”