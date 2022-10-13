Hotel Minella to host fundraiser for Bansha crash victim

A fundraiser is being held tonight for a Tipperary woman who suffered catastrophic injuries after a crash last year.

Serena Kinane was 21 when she was in an horrific car crash near her home outside Bansha in November 2021 leaving her with a serious spinal cord injury.

In order for Serena to live as independent a life as possible house adaptations are needed at her home and her family and friends have arranged an event tonight in the Hotel Minella to raise some money.

TV Chef Eunice Power will be hosting a live cookery demonstration with doors opening at 7pm accompanied by a Halloween themed floral demonstration.

Mary Greene, one of the organisers and a cousin of Serena, says they want to show solidarity with the family.

“I have a daughter myself that is 18 months younger than Serena and I totally empathise. I think everyone does with such an awful thing to happen, and what can I do to support and help and other family members have done different fundraising things, and it’s more to show the family that we are there they are not forgotten about and this is what we are trying to do.”