Hospitals serving Tipperary account for almost 15% of patients without a bed across Ireland today.

709 patients are on trolleys nationwide, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

UHL, which serves North Tipp, is once again experiencing the highest levels of overcrowding, with 90 patients on trolleys.

TUH in Clonmel has eight patients in the emergency department waiting on a bed, and Nenagh General Hospital has six patients on trolleys today.