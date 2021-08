385 admitted patients are waiting for beds today according to the INMO Trolley Watch.

There are currently 310 people in Emergency Departments, with 75 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Cork University Hospital has the highest number of people waiting for a bed, at 49.

University Hospital Limerick – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has 44 patients without a bed.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel is said to have 10 people in a similar situation this afternoon.