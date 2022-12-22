Horse & Jockey Boil Water Notice lifted after 110 days

The Boil Water Notice at the Horse and Jockey has been lifted with immediate effect.

Following the completion of remedial measures and satisfactory monitoring results, the notice issued on the 3rd of September is now over.

The notice, which effected around 650 customers, was imposed due to increased cloudiness in the raw water source impacting the treatment processes.

All consumers on the Horse and Jockey Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water has thanked everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance throughout and regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses.