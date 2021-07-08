HIQA report says residents of Thurles facility are receiving a good quality of care

A Tipperary centre providing community residential services to adults with a disability has been given a positive report following an inspection by the Health, Information and Quality Authority.

Tus Nua is a designated centre operated by the Rehab Group in Thurles which caters for three residents in a detached two-storey house.

HIQA inspectors carried out a one-day inspection in March – the report which was published this week says it was evident that the residents received a good quality of care and enjoyed a good quality of life.

Residents appeared relaxed and comfortable in their home. One was observed engaging positively with members of staff in the kitchen. Over the course of the inspection, the inspectors saw residents engaging in activities of daily living including accessing the community and engaging in sensory exploration. One resident was being supported to understand their COVID-19 Vaccine using a social story.

All communication between resident and members of the staff was seen to be friendly, convivial and appropriate to the residents communication support needs.

The report goes on to say it was clear both residents and the staff knew each other well.

While there were restrictions on visiting in place – in line with Public Health guidance – video calls and window visits had been utilised to support residents to maintain contact with people important in their lives.

The Tus Nua centre in Tipp was found to be compliant in 11 of the areas inspected and substantially compliant in the other three.