HIQA publish report on inspections at two Tipperary facilities

Two Tipperary facilities are among a number of inspection reports published by the Health Information and Quality Authority today.

In all the health watchdog has released a total of 27 reports on designated centres for people with disabilities.

HIQA inspectors found a generally good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 13 centres operated by a number of providers, including Avista CLG, Brothers of Charity Services Ireland CLG, COPE Foundation, and the Health Service Executive.

An unannounced inspection at the Avista run St Anne’s Residential Services Group facility in Tipp found the centre to be compliant or substantially compliant across all eleven categories. There were 8 residents in the centre when the inspection took place.

Meanwhile an announced inspection was carried out at the Dun Aoibhinn Services run by the Brothers of Charity in Cashel.

The report found the centre – which had 11 residents at the time – was not compliant in protection against infection – it was among three Brothers of Charity run facilities which needs to improve measures.

It was however compliant in seven other categories and substantially compliant in two.