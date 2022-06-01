HIQA highly critical of Tipp centre for adults with disabilities

The Health Information and Quality Authority has found a centre for adults with disabilities in North Tipp to be non-compliant with regulations in all 10 categories during an inspection earlier this year.

St Anne’s Residential Services Group H in Roscrea was the subject of an unannounced inspection in February.

The HIQA inspectors report said that management at the centre had failed to demonstrate the capacity and capability to provide safe and quality care for the residents.

They found the premises to be visibly dirty and unclean – a stained mattress protector with faecal matter and a heavily stained bedsheet was observed in one bedroom.

Four residents were being cared for in the centre at the time.

Based on what the residents communicated with the inspectors and what was observed, the report says it was evident that the residents’ did not receive a safe or high quality service in the centre.

Particularly poor findings were noted in relation to governance & management, infection prevention & control and the premises.

St Anne’s in Roscrea is operated by the Avista charity who have undertaken to rectify the failings found during the HIQA inspection.