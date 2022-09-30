Glenary boil water notice still in place

A boil water notice issued for the Glenary Public Water Supply in Clonmel remains in place.

The notice was issued on September 13th as a precaution due to elevated turbidity in the water.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council say they are working on improving the quality of the water and the reliability of the Glenary plant to ensure a reliable supply going forward.

They also continue to consult with the HSE to ensure public health is protected.

Water must be boiled for drinking, preparing salads and brushing teeth.