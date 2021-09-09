Gardaí delighted with response to C-Saw fundraiser

Members of An Garda Siochana are pounding the roads of Tipperary today in aid of Clonmel based suicide awareness group C-Saw.

They set out at 6am on day two of their ‘Walk to the Beat 2021’ which will see them cover a total of 70 kilometres from Clonmel to the Garda College in Templemore.

The support from the public has been phenomenal to the Gardaí’s efforts to raise funds for C-Saw.

Speaking to Tipp FM during a break in Cashel this morning Garda Mick Hally said it’s a very worthy cause.

“All the work they do there is completely voluntary. With the pandemic and everything obviously all those services missed out on fundraising.”

“It’s just been amazing – you could see when we set out yesterday how much it means to them the amount of people that are coming out and all the support that they’re giving them.”

“It’s great to give C-Saw the recognition for all the hard work that they do.”