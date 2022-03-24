A future for the Dean Maxwell in Roscrea confirmed

Confirmation has been given that a new dementia unit and respite unit will be delivered for Roscrea, however long stay beds have been excluded from the plan.

Minister Mary Butler confirmed this morning that there is a future for the Dean Maxwell and it will be on a green field site serving the town and surrounding areas.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has warmly welcomed this news after years of uncertainty around the future of the facility.

Speaking to Tipp FM he says that he will now push for the inclusion of long term beds in this new, state of the art facility:

“We are banking this very good news that means that the future of Dean Maxwell is secured for Roscrea, as we have been working hard to do since Fianna Fáil entered government in the Summer of 2020. Now our work will continue to push for the inclusion of long term beds in this brand-new, state of the art facility for Roscrea and surrounding areas.

“The Minister has also agreed to engage further with local groups in relation to the future of Dean Maxwell, and both Cllr Michael Smith and myself will continue to work to make sure that the voice of the people of Roscrea continues to be heard”,

Meanwhile Deputy Michael Lowry has described it as “regrettable” and “unacceptable” that there are no long terms beds included in this new plan.