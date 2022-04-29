Funding concerns of Tipp summer camp raised in the Dáil

The Taoiseach has been urged to ensure funding of provided for a summer camp in Tipperary for children with additional needs.

Local TD Mattie McGrath raised the situation regarding St Rita’s Respite Centre in Clonmel with Micheál Martin in the Dáil this week.

The Independent Deputy highlighted the excellent work being done by the Brothers of Charity run service during the summer months.

“The last two years have been a torrid time for both young and old but it’s been a particularly torrid time for children with additional needs.

“I’m asking you about St Rita’s in Clonmel – a respite centre for the holiday period for many parts of Tipperary and the south east. They need certainty now as to will they have a place to go during the summer for that extra care and extra time in care.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has promised to speak with the HSE in relation to the funding for St Rita’s.