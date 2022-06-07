Funding approved for groups across Tipperary towards physical activity for older people.

41 Tipperary groups will receive €19,535 to fund physical activity for older people.

Grants have been awarded to clubs nationwide to provide an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities to reap the health rewards of activity.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers says the scheme has been an incredibly beneficial resource and this funding is recognition of the importance of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people.

Included in the successful funding allocations in Tipperary were Active Retirement Associations, ICA groups and sports clubs in both North and South Tipperary.

Nationwide 995 groups will receive grants totalling an overall allocation of €514,120.

The successful Tipperary groups are:

Aherlow ICA,

Killaloe Ballina Tennis Club (KBTC),

Mount Bruis Women’s Group,

North Tipperary Development Company,

Golden/Kilfeacle ICA,

Knock GAA,

Moycarkey ICA,

Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre,

Carrick-on-Suir ICA,

Borrisoleigh Active Social Club,

Cahir ARA,

Killenaule Senior Citizens,

Co Tipperary Lawn Tennis Club,

Ballyporeen ICA,

Powerstown/Lisronagh ICA,

Fethard Regional Community Sport and Recreational Campus Co. Ltd,

Cloughjordan ICA,

Ballingeary ICA,

SKS Management,

Bansha ICA,

Rathkeevan ICA,

Borrisokane Athletic Club,

Borrisokane Day Care Centre,

Tipperary C.O.P.D Support,

Templemore ICA,

Puckane & District Tennis Club,

Cashel and District ARA,

Moycarkey Borris Men’s Shed,

Thurles ICA,

Ardeen Nursing Home,

South Tipperary Tigers Special Olympics Club,

Templemore ARA,

Cahir Day Care Centre,

Ardfinnan Community Council,

Nenagh ARA,

Kilsheelan and Kilcash ARA,

Golden Years Day Care Centre,

Irish Wheelchair Association, Roscrea,

Annacarty Donohill ARA,

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre,

Tipperary Sports Partnership.