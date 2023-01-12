Flu vaccination clinic for children in Mid-West today

Flu vaccinations for children in the Mid-West have been stood up this week with a clinic today.

This is in response to rising numbers of both flu cases in children as well as the nearly 700 children under the age of 14 who have been hospitalised with flu this winter.

The Midwest Vaccination Centre at Scoil Carmel in Limerick is open for walk-ins today from 3pm to 7pm.

No appointment is necessary and the vaccine is free of charge.

The children’s free nasal flu vaccine will be available up until 23rd January after which only children with medical conditions putting them at risk of serious illness from flu will be able to get a vaccine.

A full list of Vaccination centres and times can be found on the HSE website:

https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/flu/walk-in/