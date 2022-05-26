Five Tipperary projects included in HSE Capital Plan

Projects in Clonmel, Nenagh and Cashel are included in the HSE’s Capital Plan for 2022.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill told Tipp FM this morning that the HSE has officially signed off on funding for five capital projects in the Premier County.

The Health Minister has today signed off on the national plan which includes provisions for healthcare projects in Tipperary.

In Nenagh there will be investment into St Conlon’s Community Nursing Home.

For Clonmel both the 10-bed crisis housing unit to facilitate the vacation of St Luke’s, and the 33 bed refurbishment of St Michael’s unit at TUH will receive funding.

Finally, the HSE will be investing in St Patrick’s Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel for community care and administrative staff accommodation and to bring certain facilities up to HIQA standards.

Commenting on the plans Deputy Cahill said he was sure it would come as very positive news to many people in Tipperary, as investment in healthcare here has been ‘much needed’ for years.