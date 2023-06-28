The EPA has highlighted concerns about faulty septic tanks in Tipp

The public health of people in Tipperary is being put at risk by faulty septic tanks.

An EPA report on Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems has found half of septic tanks in Ireland failed inspections last year, with 20 per cent of those posing a risk to human health and the environment.

It also says enforcement orders to fix faults by local authorities is ‘inconsistent’.

Tipperary had one of the lowest fix rates in the country in 2022 along with Roscommon, Waterford, and Leitrim.

Noel Byrne of the EPA says local authorities must make homeowners repair faulty tanks.

“550 faulty septic tanks that have gone unresolved for over two years and some even longer than that, and that is a real concern because half of those have significant issues such as a pipe maybe discharging into a local stream and really that cannot be allowed to continue.”