Emergency Department at Clonmel hospital under extreme pressure

The Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital is experiencing an increased level of presentations and is extremely busy at present.

As a result management at the Clonmel hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

Where possible a GP or Caredoc out of hours service should be consulted in the first instance.

The Emergency department has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs .

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

The management at Tipp University Hospital has apologised for any inconvenience caused.