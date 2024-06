Concern’s being raised over the discharge of elderly patients from University Hospital Limerick in the middle of the night.

Nineteen ‘over-75 year-olds’ were removed from the hospital which serves North Tipperary between midnight and 7am in the past 3 months, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Sinn Fein’s Health spokesperson David Cullinane says it’s down to a lack of beds.

He is calling on the Health Minister to provide additional beds for hospitals.