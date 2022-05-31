ED overcrowding leads to cancellations at UL Hospitals Group

Almost all elective surgical procedures, outpatient appointments and diagnostic investigations are being deferred today and tomorrow across UL Hospitals Group.
The significant reductions in scheduled care comes as University Hospital Limerick attempts to manage high volumes of patients through the Emergency Department.
Elective and day surgery is also impacted at Nenagh, Ennis and St. John’s Hospitals today and tomorrow.
The Hospitals Group says anyone whose appointments are affected by these regrettable service disruptions will be contacted directly by staff and their appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
There are a limited number of exceptions to the cancellations. Appointments at UHL which are going ahead at this time include:
Cancer services (oncology and haematology day ward; haematology and oncology outpatient clinics; medical oncology clinics; rapid access clinics for breast, lung and prostate)
Dialysis
Breast radiology
Heart Failure Clinic (ANP clinic) and Cardiac Rehabilitation
Rapid Access Medical Unit (DVT, diabetes, epilepsy, anticoagulant, warfarin, respiratory, fibroscan)
Dermatology outpatients (urgent/time-critical)
Infectious diseases outpatients
Bronchoscopy outpatients
Cardiology diagnostics
OPAT (outpatient therapy)
Fracture Clinic
Paediatric outpatient clinics
Endoscopy
Vascular Laboratory