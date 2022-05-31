ED overcrowding leads to cancellations at UL Hospitals Group

Almost all elective surgical procedures, outpatient appointments and diagnostic investigations are being deferred today and tomorrow across UL Hospitals Group.

The significant reductions in scheduled care comes as University Hospital Limerick attempts to manage high volumes of patients through the Emergency Department.

Elective and day surgery is also impacted at Nenagh, Ennis and St. John’s Hospitals today and tomorrow.

The Hospitals Group says anyone whose appointments are affected by these regrettable service disruptions will be contacted directly by staff and their appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

There are a limited number of exceptions to the cancellations. Appointments at UHL which are going ahead at this time include:

Cancer services (oncology and haematology day ward; haematology and oncology outpatient clinics; medical oncology clinics; rapid access clinics for breast, lung and prostate)

Dialysis

Breast radiology

Heart Failure Clinic (ANP clinic) and Cardiac Rehabilitation

Rapid Access Medical Unit (DVT, diabetes, epilepsy, anticoagulant, warfarin, respiratory, fibroscan)

Dermatology outpatients (urgent/time-critical)

Infectious diseases outpatients

Bronchoscopy outpatients

Cardiology diagnostics

OPAT (outpatient therapy)

Fracture Clinic

Paediatric outpatient clinics

Endoscopy

Vascular Laboratory