Dunne not convinced dental backlog for Carrick children can be tackled

More than 635 primary school children across the Premier county are still waiting for a dental check-up that was due in 2019.

For those in Carrick-on-Suir, the wait may be even longer, as there is currently no dental service there for the school children scheme.

The return of dental services to Carrick-on-Suir at the end of March has been welcomed, but a local councillor believes they’ll struggle to deal with the backlog.

Councillor Davy Dunne told Tipp Today that the service being offered is not enough.

“As of March 28th, we’re getting back our dental service in Carrick-on-Suir, but it’s only for four days and as you rightly said, over 635 primary school children in Tipperary are awaiting dental check-ups that were due in 2019.

“We now have over a two-year backlog and doing the basic maths on it, I don’t know how they’re going to make up the backlog in Carrick-on-Suir and South Tipperary, if we have that many children waiting and only a four day service.”