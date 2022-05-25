Disruption likely at hospitals serving Tipperary today

There will be significant disruption in hospitals again today – after today’s strike was called off at short notice.

2,100 medical scientists were due to carry out their third of six days of industrial action.

It was suspended yesterday evening – and all sides are holding talks in the Labour Court today.

But a significant number of hospital appointments still won’t go ahead today.

All GP laboratory services at University Hospital Limerick will operate as normal today while they are working to reschedule at the earliest opportunity all patients who have been impacted as a result of the industrial action.