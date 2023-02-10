Difficulties facing private nursing homes raised in the Dáil

The ongoing fight for survival by private nursing homes in Tipperary and across the country has been raised in the Dáil.

Independent TDs Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath both spoke on the matter during a debate in Leinster House.

Deputy Michael Lowry said it’s a serious issue and asked the Minister to sit down with private nursing home representatives to thrash out the issues and concerns they have.

“Many are clinging on by their fingertips as they battle to make ends meet.

“Rising costs across the board forced the closure of 17 private nursing homes throughout last year resulting in the loss of approximately 500 jobs.

“The disruption to families and the heartbreak caused to elderly residents who were forced to leave the place they had called home is immeasurable.”

For his part Deputy Mattie McGrath highlighted the disparity of the amounts paid by government to private and public nursing homes.

He pointed out that public facilities are being paid €620 more per week than privately run facilities.

“That is huge discrimination and the fact they have to go to the European Commission for Justice. They have been lobbying governments here and its shocking.

There are many in my county – from Carrick on Suir right up through Clonmel, Cahir, Cashel up into Thurles, Templemore, Nenagh and right up to Lorrha – who are under savage pressure with the cost of living crisis, with the staffing crisis and to try to retain staff because the public nursing home can pay staff better and give more job certainty because they have discriminatory practice favoured by the government again.”