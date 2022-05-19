Further delays expected at local hospitals due to MLSA action

Local strike committees have been established in all hospitals to manage issues due to the MLSA industrial action.

Yesterday hospitals servicing Tipperary were impacted by the protests and they are now working to ensure the provision of a limited range of services safely.

The Industrial Action continued until 8pm last evening and while lab services will resume as normal today, a built up demand for tests is likely to result in delayed turnaround times up to Friday.

Many emergency departments were very busy with patients presenting with non-urgent care needs experiencing delays in many hospitals.

Appointments and procedures disrupted by yesterday’s industrial action will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The HSE is continuing to engage with all parties to seek to avert further Industrial Action planned for the next week and the coming weeks.