Day surgery cancelled at Nenagh Hospital today

Scheduled procedures at both Nenagh and University Hospital Limerick are being reduced today.

All but the most time-critical activity at UHL – including outpatient appointments, elective surgery and diagnostic investigations – is being deferred until this Friday.

The hospital has moved to its highest level of escalation as they try to manage a sustained surge in emergency presentations.

To help create capacity day surgery at Nenagh Hospital has been cancelled today with affected patients being contacted directly by hospital staff and a decision on day surgeries scheduled to take place in Nenagh tomorrow will be made later today.

The Emergency Department remains open 24-7 for emergency cases and emergency and trauma surgery is continuing.

There are a limited number of exceptions to the cancellations. Appointments which are going ahead at this time include:

Cancer services (oncology and haematology day ward; haematology and oncology outpatient clinics; medical oncology clinics; rapid access clinics for breast, lung and prostate)

Dialysis

Breast radiology

Heart Failure Clinic (ANP clinic) and Cardiac Rehabilitation

Rapid Access Medical Unit (DVT, diabetes, epilepsy, anticoagulant, warfarin, respiratory, fibroscan)

Dermatology outpatients (urgent/time-critical)

Bronchoscopy outpatients

Cardiology diagnostics

OPAT (outpatient therapy)

Fracture Clinic

Paediatric outpatient clinics

Endoscopy

Vascular Laboratory

We urge people to continue attending ED for the most serious illnesses and injuries, including suspected heart attacks and strokes. At this time of high demand for our services, anyone who has a less serious injury is going to experience delays, so we ask them to consider all healthcare alternatives to ED where appropriate, including family doctors, out of hours GP services, and local pharmacies.

Our Injury Units in Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s Hospitals are also an excellent care pathway for a range of minor injuries, which are outlined on the HSE website at this link: https://www2.hse.ie/services/injury-units/