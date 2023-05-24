Dáil backing for Labour motion on autism services

A Labour Party motion – compiled with the help of a Tipperary family – was before the Dáil today.

It called for the government to support families left out of pocket while paying for private assessments for children with disabilities.

The Darmody family from Ardfinnan have been campaigning for improved services for some time as two of their children are severely autistic.

The Labour Party motion garnered cross party support to end delays in appraisals and provide financial support to families.

The party spokesperson on Health Duncan Smith says children with autism and disabilities are being failed by the Government.

“I’d like to thank the Darmody family – Mark and Cara – who have been campaigning on behalf of Cara’s brothers Neil and John. When the HSE agreed to pay for an assessment for Neil we believe it set a precedent – one which we understand has been going on on a piecemeal individual basis throughout the country. But in discussion with the Darmody’s we believe through this motion if accepted by Government and more importantly acted upon should be offered to every family who are currently being let down by a public system that is creaking with capacity issues.”

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman accepted the shortcomings in support and services for families impacted by autism.

“It is absolutely accepted on this side of the House that the pace of improvement regarding disability services for children to bring it to one which ensures equal opportunities for all – that pace has been too slow. It is of the utmost importance that we fully apply ourselves to finding solutions. For this reason Government will not be opposing this motion today because across the House our aims and objectives are very much aligned on these very important issues.”