Cyber-attack continues to impact on Tipperary University Hospital

The cyber-attack on the Health Service Executive IT system is causing major difficulties for Tipperary University Hospital.

The Emergency Department is open as normal albeit with lengthy delays as everything at registration is a manual process.

Among the departments hit are the laboratory, x-ray, blood results, radiology and medical records.

All elective surgery has also been cancelled.

General Manager of the Clonmel hospital Maria Barry says the facility has been challenged by the cyber-attack.

“All computers that have previously been networked are all switched off.”

“There are a few computers that are ‘clean’ – new computers that literally we have hooked up to printers so that we can print various reports. But other than that there is nothing connected to network.”

People are being advised to check the HSE’s website as they’ve a list of what’s happening in each hospital.