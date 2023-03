There are over 100 people on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today.

While the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures show a reduction of 15 from yesterday at the Dooradoyle facility there are still 101 people without a bed this afternoon.

The nursing union is reporting 12 patients on trolleys at Tipperary University Hospital and just one person at Nenagh Hospital.

Nationally there are 553 people in a similar situation including 22 children under 16.