Continued overcrowding at UHL

University Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded hospital in the country after the Bank Holiday weekend, according to the INMO.

55 people there are awaiting a proper hospital bed today, as part of the national Trolley Watch total of 336.

There are no patients on trolleys at either Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel or Nenagh Hospital today.

When it comes to Covid-19, 178 people are in Irish hospitals with the virus including 15 at UHL and one in Clonmel.

The national total has increased by one since yesterday, while 25 percent up on last Tuesday’s figures.

According to the HSE, 25 people with the virus are in ICU.