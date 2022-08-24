Continued overcrowding at Clonmel hospital

Management at Tipperary University Hospital have reissued an appeal for people to only present at the Emergency Department in the case of a genuine emergency.

It comes as frontline staff at the Clonmel hospital have been coping with high numbers presenting to the ED in recent days.

21 people who had been admitted through A&E were on trolleys on Monday, increasing to 24 yesterday.

People are being urged to attend their own GP or the Caredoc out of hours service where possible in an effort to keep the Emergency Department for the patients who need it most.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill, they will be assessed at the ED and treated as a priority.

Staff and management at TUH are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible, where appropriate.