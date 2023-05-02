Concerns raised over future of Cashel health services

The future of St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel will be discussed at a public meeting in the town this week.

The event – organised by local Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne – will also focus on the development of a Community Nursing Unit which was planned for the site.

It comes following the disclosure by the HSE that they no longer consider St Patrick’s as a suitable location for the CNU due mainly to parking issues.

The HSE is instead considering a green field site but speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Browne – who is Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions – said he feared that any delay could have dire consequences for St Patrick’s.

“We have seen it above in the Committee – St Brigid’s, Clifden – the only thing that changes in all these reports that we have looked for is the front page and the name of the place that’s being closed down. Everything else just seems to be a ‘cut & paste’ to give a reason – an old building or parking.

“Is this another example of ‘we’ll drag it out, we’ll drag it out’ because if it goes to a new site with new planning and the whole lot, you’re talking about another maybe 5 or 6 years and the sting is gone out of it and the place is closed.

Deputy Browne has also expressed fears for the future of the Assessment and Rehabilitation Unit at St Patrick’s Hospital.

“We’re being told they’re safe but I cannot see in all honesty if you’re just leaving two services like that in a place like St Patrick’s it is only a matter of time before the HSE and HIQA come back and say its not viable for just those two services to be left in St Patricks.

“So this drip-feeding bits and pieces of information out to us is not good enough and its actually insulting to the people of Cashel and the surrounding area.”

The meeting will take place at the Spafield Family Resource Centre in Cashel on Thursday at 7.30pm.