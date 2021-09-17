Clonmel health hazard highlighted

Serious concerns have been raised about raw sewage in a Clonmel stream.

The issue was highlighted at this months meeting of the Borough District by Mayor Michael Murphy who said the health hazard has to be tackled.

The problems with the Boulick stream was brought to his attention by residents in the King Street area of the town.

He says the smell at the site was horrific.

“What I saw to be honest shocked me to the core – large, huge deposits of raw sewage – so much so that for the first time in my career as a public representative I made a formal complaint to the Environmental Protection Agency, to Irish Water and to the Environmental section of Tipperary County Council.

Investigations are being carried out into the cause of what Councillor Murphy describes as a serious health hazard.