Clonmel among 19 towns selected for new health initiative

Clonmel has been designated a Sláintecare Healthy Community.

This is a new cross-government initiative to deliver increased health and wellbeing services across Ireland.

Core Elements of the Healthy Communities Programme include Key HSE Health and Wellbeing components such as a Stop Smoking Advisor, Parenting Programmes along with Community Food and Nutrition Workers

The town is one of 19 across the country to be included.

Mayor of Clonmel Councillor Michael Murphy says it’s as a very positive move and in particular welcomed an enhancement scheme for which significant funding has been secured.

“€250,000 which will be matched by a further €250,000 from Tipperary County Council. That half a million will go into supporting the development of the Suir Island Recreational Gardens right in the green heart of Clonmel.

“I think the development of the Suir Island Gardens will provide an amazing resource in the heart of our town that will benefit citizens and that will improve their health and wellbeing in conjunction with the various initiatives and programmes.”