Clonmel activist says Minister for Mental Health is ignoring Tipperary

A local activist in Clonmel has set his stall out for the 2024 local elections.

Thomas Ryan is one of those behind the Clonmel Remembrance Walk later this month to mark World Suicide Remembrance Day.

He has been critical of cuts to mental health services in Tipperary and of the government’s failure to address the issue.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Thomas said new voices are needed in local politics.

“I’m going to throw my hat in the ring for the elections and the reason is I think we need new blood. We need someone like myself – a normal Joe Soap – who has been through the system. Going from living with my Mom, Mom dying, someone who’s been ‘hidden homeless’.

“A normal Joe Soap who does work for the community and who knows Clonmel inside out and upside down and I’m hoping people will get behind.”

Thomas Ryan has also hit out at the Minister with Responsibility for Mental Health accusing her of looking after her own constituency and ignoring issues in Tipperary.

Speaking on Tipp Today he praised the work of voluntary groups such as C-Saw but says the Government and Minister Mary Butler in particular have let us down.

“We’ve been fighting for beds, to get them back. Between Tipp, Roscrea, Nenagh, Thurles – not just Clonmel. We need them in the county itself. There’s a new 40 bed unit going into Tipperary University Hospital – why can’t the government just turn around and say look there’s 5 or 10 beds for ye.

“But where our mental health services are concerned Tipperary is being forgotten about and has been for years.

“The Minister for Mental Health is only living down the road in Waterford – she can turn around and give every Tom, Dick and Harry stuff down there but nothing for Tipperary.”