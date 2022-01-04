Carrick group seeking further clarification on St Brigid’s hospital closure

The Save St Brigid’s Action Group is requesting a meeting with HSE management after being left frustrated by their latest Freedom of Information request.

The request sought to get documentation which backed up comments by HSE management in late 2020, stating that the Carrick-on-Suir building is too old to refurbish to HIQA standards.

Dean McGrath from the action group says the FOI officer couldn’t find any documents from the HSE Estates team which stated such concerns in writing.

He says they’re seeking a meeting with senior HSE management in the south-east to discuss the matter further.

“Based on our Freedom of Information request we still don’t have the specifics, we still don’t have an engineers report, we still don’t have an architectural report.

“The briefing document was utterly deficient in terms of what it set out as to the rationale why it closed.”

The full interview with Dean on Tipp Today can be heard below from 1:06:40 –